Photo 646
Pipe Band
Spent the day at the Paeroa Highland Games. One of the 12 bands performing today. I like the way they were parading in front of a huge mural of Sir Edmond Hilary.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
band
,
marching
,
tartan
,
pipers
