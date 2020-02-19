Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 652
Let Me In!
That cheeky turkey came back - with her family of five!
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2492
photos
187
followers
201
following
178% complete
View this month »
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
Latest from all albums
1509
327
328
651
1510
652
1511
329
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Spillover album
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
19th February 2020 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
deck
,
turkey
Megan
ace
Oh my goodness! She's beautiful. And certainly persistent.
February 19th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
She has no fear! Never seen turkey roasted for the table! Funny bird, aren't they!
February 19th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That seems very odd behavior for a wild turkey. She is a beautiful bird. Maybe she is admiring herself in the glass.
February 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close