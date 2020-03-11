Previous
Next
Person Walking by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 663

Person Walking

We have a new pavement running down our rural road, as with the fast rate of development town is coming nearer. I think this is a beware walkers sign, but hopefully cars won't be coming on the pavement
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
181% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise