Photo 670
Duck Bill
Archive photo for rainbow yellow.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Views
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th January 2018 9:08am
Tags
yellow
,
duck
,
bill
,
rainbow2020
