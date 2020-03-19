Sign up
Photo 671
Te Kauwhata Grapes
World famous in Te Kauwhata. These grapes are highly sort after. My friend down the road grows them, and sells them at local markets and at the gate.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2552
photos
180
followers
198
following
183% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th March 2020 9:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
grapes
,
rainbow2020
julia
ace
Oh yum.. fond memories of TK grapes.. what markets?
March 19th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
They look very inviting and delicious :)
March 19th, 2020
