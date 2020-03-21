Sign up
Photo 673
Aubergines
Aubergines growing in the hot houses at the winter gardens
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2556
photos
180
followers
198
following
184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
20th March 2020 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
indigo
,
rainbow2020
julia
ace
What beauties ... love moussaka...
March 21st, 2020
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
taken me a long time to get back to liking aubergines. Spent 2 weeks in Turkey on my honeymoon, and we had them served in every possible manner possible, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Ian still won't eat them 28 years later.
March 21st, 2020
Brigette
ace
Yum
March 21st, 2020
bkb in the city
Nice shot
March 21st, 2020
