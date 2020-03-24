Sign up
Photo 676
And the Sun Still Rises
Beautiful sunrise, I'm fortunate that I can stand on my deck to view them.
24th March 2020
24th Mar 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2562
photos
180
followers
198
following
185% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
25th March 2020 6:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
orange
,
rainbow2020
Maggiemae
ace
We can guarantee that every day! Lovely sharp focus of the trees against the colourful sky!
March 24th, 2020
