Photo 689
Jelly Fish?
Or not. The fog never lifted today, and this is actually moisture on sheep wool hanging off our fence. I did a bit of ETSOOI, and came up with this.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
