Photo 699
Another Stag
This stag was shot against a grassy bank, which looked quite boring. So, I've given him a new background
18th February 2021
18th Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
4
1
Spillover album
NIKON D500
12th February 2021 8:04am
deer
julia
ace
Wow what a beauty.. great edit..
February 18th, 2021
