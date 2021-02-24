Sign up
Photo 703
Horror Wasp Find
I have a garden ornament standing outside my front door. I suddenly noticed today, that there had been a huge wasp nest built on it. Now need to creep out in the middle of the night to destroy it when they're less active
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
24th February 2021 7:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nest
,
wasps
Pigeons Farm
ace
Incredible photo. I hope you get it under control soon.
February 24th, 2021
