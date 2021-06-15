Sign up
Photo 708
Wairoa Bay
Finally got round to processing this panorama from Saturdays visit to Waitawa Regional Park. Was a glorious day, that's gone pear shaped for the last three
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 6, and I still really enjoy this site. I feel I haven't had as much time to comment or take in part in as...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
12th June 2021 9:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
panorama
Dianne
This is really lovely. Fav
June 15th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautifully captured
June 15th, 2021
