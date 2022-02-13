Sign up
Photo 722
Knives
For flash of red prompt, Sunday Low Key. Knife block. My collection of Smeg knives, courtesy of New World supermarket stamps. I missed out on one
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th February 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knife
,
block
,
knives
,
smeg
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Christina
Great low key - I've just discovered they're not that easy to perfect :)
February 13th, 2022
