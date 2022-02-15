Sign up
Photo 724
Percy
FOR2022, a high key Percy, having a bit of a sleep in the sun
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3375
photos
198
followers
155
following
198% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th February 2022 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
burmese
,
percy
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
Maggiemae
ace
High key is lovely with a pet - holds the face and the expression so well!
February 15th, 2022
Brigette
ace
beautiful high key Carole
February 15th, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely detail in this high key image. Great focus on the face.
February 15th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful high key cat!
February 15th, 2022
Christina
This works so well in high key - great shot
February 15th, 2022
