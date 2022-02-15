Previous
Next
Percy by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 724

Percy

FOR2022, a high key Percy, having a bit of a sleep in the sun
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
High key is lovely with a pet - holds the face and the expression so well!
February 15th, 2022  
Brigette ace
beautiful high key Carole
February 15th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely detail in this high key image. Great focus on the face.
February 15th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful high key cat!
February 15th, 2022  
Christina
This works so well in high key - great shot
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise