Photo 737
Trio of urchins
And to finish off the FOR2022, a trio of sea urchins - low key
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
7
7
1
1
Album
Spillover album
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th February 2022 6:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
urchins
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
julia
ace
Great low key shot.. Your calendar looks fantastic..
February 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
