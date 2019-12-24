Previous
Next
Tasman Sea Coast by yorkshirekiwi
306 / 365

Tasman Sea Coast

Locally known as Whitford, but I can't find it on any maps with this name. You have to access it over private farmland or via the sea. Consequently there was just us on the beach
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 4! Where did those other 3 years go to? 3 different cameras in those 3 years, but I'm sticking to my latest in year...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise