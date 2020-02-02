Sign up
312 / 365
Apples
Red apples growing in the garden of the accomodation we stayed in.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2450
photos
186
followers
202
following
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Tags
for2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wonderful contrasts and textures
February 2nd, 2020
