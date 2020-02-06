Previous
Footprints around the rock by yorkshirekiwi
316 / 365

Footprints around the rock

Footprints in the black sand, and a rock for Flash of red album
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
You been over the boarder again .. look how much this rock has changed in a couple of weeks.. http://365project.org/julzmaioro/around-and-abou/2020-02-02
February 6th, 2020  
@julzmaioro I would have loved to have seen this when it was an arch. I've been really puzzled about where that would be until I saw your explanation on your shot. Yes, we've been trespassing in your territory today. Ian wanted to fly his drone, so off we went
February 6th, 2020  
The change is absolutely amazing, fabulous comparison shots.
February 6th, 2020  
