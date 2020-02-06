Sign up
Footprints around the rock
Footprints in the black sand, and a rock for Flash of red album
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2459
photos
185
followers
201
following
86% complete
View this month »
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th February 2020 11:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sand
,
rock
,
footprint
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
julia
ace
You been over the boarder again .. look how much this rock has changed in a couple of weeks..
http://365project.org/julzmaioro/around-and-abou/2020-02-02
February 6th, 2020
Carole G
ace
@julzmaioro
I would have loved to have seen this when it was an arch. I've been really puzzled about where that would be until I saw your explanation on your shot. Yes, we've been trespassing in your territory today. Ian wanted to fly his drone, so off we went
February 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
The change is absolutely amazing, fabulous comparison shots.
February 6th, 2020
