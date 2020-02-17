Previous
Spoonful of Blueberry Goodness by yorkshirekiwi
327 / 365

Spoonful of Blueberry Goodness

My attempt at still life for the flash of red month
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
This is great! Love the lighting and textures.
February 17th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
gorgeous
February 17th, 2020  
