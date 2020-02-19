Sign up
Globe Artichoke Ceramics
I have thing about artichoke ceramics. Love the glaze textures. This is a candle holder and a trinket jar that sit on a dresser in my bedroom
19th February 2020
19th Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2492
photos
187
followers
201
following
Tags
still-life
,
artichoke
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
