Teapot by yorkshirekiwi
Teapot

Love my little china teapot with the flowers and dragonfly. Perfect for making a good Yorkshire tea!
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
julia ace
Lovely teapot .. nice still life..
February 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
it sure is beautiful
February 20th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Lovely choice for a still life
February 20th, 2020  
