332 / 365
Double Aubergine
Went to the Farmer's market today in search for specimens for my Blossfeldt/Weston homework. Found this symmetrical looking aubergine, but in hindsight, it's rather rude looking, whichever way you revolve it.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Tags
aubergine
,
for2020
