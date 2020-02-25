Previous
Minne Heartbreaker Paw by yorkshirekiwi
Minne Heartbreaker Paw

Today is a sad day. Minnie Heartbreaker (her real pedigree name) was born 16 years ago. She was the 13th in the litter and weighed only a few ounces. She wasn't expected to live. Finally, today we had to say goodbye. She has been having fits for a year, but they've got progressively worse and along with her kidney disease, she was deteriorating badly. This is the last photo of her ever, and I'm so so sad. I don't have children, so she has been my baby. She's lived up to her name and broken my heart. Neither low or high key, will try better tomorrow
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Aw. I'm so sorry. I know how devastating it is to lose a pet. Big hugs from Scotland! xx
February 25th, 2020  
