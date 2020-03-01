Sign up
340 / 365
Flash of red 2020
Black and white month of February with a flash of red on the 14th. This is the month I will remember for the loss of my beautiful 16 year old burmese cat Minnie on the 25th.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
0
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2513
photos
183
followers
199
following
93% complete
View this month »
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
1518
337
1519
338
1520
1521
339
340
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Tags
red
,
for2020
