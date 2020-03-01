Previous
Flash of red 2020 by yorkshirekiwi
Flash of red 2020

Black and white month of February with a flash of red on the 14th. This is the month I will remember for the loss of my beautiful 16 year old burmese cat Minnie on the 25th.
1st March 2020

Carole G

yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
