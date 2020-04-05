Previous
Tree Climbing by yorkshirekiwi
346 / 365

Tree Climbing

Percy is getting more adventurous and darting around outside. Managed to get a little way up the tree, and discovered he could get under the deck
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
