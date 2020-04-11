Previous
Chilling under the lemon tree by yorkshirekiwi
352 / 365

Chilling under the lemon tree

Feel we made a bit of progress today. Percy and Sapphire broke the 2m rule today. Percy pretending to be a lemon seemed to work. Sapphire is just out of shot on the other side of the green leaf.
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
96% complete

