362 / 365
Busy Helping in the Office
Struggling to keep his eyes open, sitting on the office chair in the sun
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Views
0
Album
Themes
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
21st April 2020 4:35pm
Tags
percy
30shots-2020
