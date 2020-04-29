Previous
Please can I go outside by yorkshirekiwi
Please can I go outside

Going to have to start locking the cat flap soon. Won't be long before he's worked it out and is heavy enough to push it open. Don't know what Sapphire will do then
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Diana ace
Love the colour coordination here. It does sound as if you have a problem on your hands ;-)
April 29th, 2020  
