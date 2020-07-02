Previous
Interesting Clouds by yorkshirekiwi
Interesting Clouds

Really interesting cloud formation over the village tonight.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
Ron
Wow, that's cool! Looks like it went through a bread slicer sideways!
July 2nd, 2020  
PhylM-S
Wow! like a big lenticular - wild!
July 2nd, 2020  
