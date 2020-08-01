Previous
Next
Lindis Pass Road by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 380

Lindis Pass Road

With our borders closed, and holidays abroad cancelled, kiwis are taking the opportunity to tour their own country. I was surprised at how many other camper vans were on the road, even though we're in the middle of winter.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a spectacular view
it is the one good thing about Covid - people actually getting out and supporting their own country instead of taking their money overseas :)
August 1st, 2020  
Brigette ace
Great capture of our vast landscape
August 1st, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice to see folks out and about, hopefully safely. I wish more of us here in the US would STOP touring the country though. Way too many people not being safe and leaving their trash all over the place.
August 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise