Photo 380
Lindis Pass Road
With our borders closed, and holidays abroad cancelled, kiwis are taking the opportunity to tour their own country. I was surprised at how many other camper vans were on the road, even though we're in the middle of winter.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2747
photos
182
followers
195
following
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
380
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
29th July 2020 4:12pm
Tags
scenesoftheroad-22
Annie D
ace
a spectacular view
it is the one good thing about Covid - people actually getting out and supporting their own country instead of taking their money overseas :)
August 1st, 2020
Brigette
ace
Great capture of our vast landscape
August 1st, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice to see folks out and about, hopefully safely. I wish more of us here in the US would STOP touring the country though. Way too many people not being safe and leaving their trash all over the place.
August 1st, 2020
