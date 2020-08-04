Previous
The Church of the Good Shepherd by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 383

The Church of the Good Shepherd

So lovely to see this famous church without the usual crowds of tourists massing around it.
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
104% complete

Dianne
A lovely shot of this icon.
August 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning composition of this amazing landscape with the wonderful little church.
August 4th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
How scenic. Lovely, lovely capture.
August 4th, 2020  
