Photo 383
The Church of the Good Shepherd
So lovely to see this famous church without the usual crowds of tourists massing around it.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2753
photos
181
followers
195
following
104% complete
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
1675
380
381
1676
1677
382
383
1678
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th July 2020 9:06am
Tags
church
,
tekapo
,
scenesoftheroad-22
Dianne
A lovely shot of this icon.
August 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning composition of this amazing landscape with the wonderful little church.
August 4th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
How scenic. Lovely, lovely capture.
August 4th, 2020
