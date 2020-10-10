Previous
Smoko! by yorkshirekiwi
Smoko!

You do have to wonder how many people are wanting piercings done, in these Covid times.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great candid shot
October 10th, 2020  
