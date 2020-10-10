Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 386
Smoko!
You do have to wonder how many people are wanting piercings done, in these Covid times.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Starting Year 5, so time for an update. Still using my first DSLR most of the time, although I have bought a small mirrorless camera...
2824
photos
181
followers
195
following
105% complete
View this month »
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
Latest from all albums
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
386
1745
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th October 2020 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
piercings
,
tracker
,
vaping
,
covid
,
street-74
bkb in the city
Great candid shot
October 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close