Small Job by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 418

Small Job

I have acquired a tui sugar water feeder. My friend who has two, advised me to paint it red, as the colour attracts them. Just got to get around to doing it now.
For 52 week challenge - Week 12 - tool
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

ace
