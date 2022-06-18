Sign up
Photo 427
Land of the Long White Cloud
New Zealand's Māori name is Aotearoa meaning Land of the Long White Cloud. It's often aptly named. We were on the way to the Coromandel in the van when this shot was taken. The low cloud made the scenery look very dramatic.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
road
,
cloud
,
forest
,
mist
,
drama
,
scenesoftheroad-46
Corinne C
ace
A gorgeous pic. I’d love to visit New Zealand!
June 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Really high mountainsides here - the mist helps with the feeling!
June 18th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great road shot!
June 18th, 2022
