Land of the Long White Cloud by yorkshirekiwi
Land of the Long White Cloud

New Zealand's Māori name is Aotearoa meaning Land of the Long White Cloud. It's often aptly named. We were on the way to the Coromandel in the van when this shot was taken. The low cloud made the scenery look very dramatic.
Corinne C ace
A gorgeous pic. I’d love to visit New Zealand!
June 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Really high mountainsides here - the mist helps with the feeling!
June 18th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great road shot!
June 18th, 2022  
