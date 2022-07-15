Previous
Just Passable by yorkshirekiwi
Just Passable

Saw the scenes of the road is backdated, so decided to share this one. After all the rain last weekend I had a drive out, I got through this bit. (Got my feet wet taking the photo). Had to turn back at the next corner, it looked a bit too deep
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Carole G

ace
Babs ace
Oh dear, it looked like this a week ago here in Australia. Luckily most of the rain has subsided now.
July 22nd, 2022  
