Photo 430
Just Passable
Saw the scenes of the road is backdated, so decided to share this one. After all the rain last weekend I had a drive out, I got through this bit. (Got my feet wet taking the photo). Had to turn back at the next corner, it looked a bit too deep
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3594
photos
203
followers
163
following
117% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th July 2022 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-47
Babs
ace
Oh dear, it looked like this a week ago here in Australia. Luckily most of the rain has subsided now.
July 22nd, 2022
