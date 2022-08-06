Previous
Cold Kiwi's Crossing by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 432

Cold Kiwi's Crossing

Having a bit of roadie in our motorhome, so thought I should do a scenes of the road photo. Just noticed this kiwi crossing sign as we sped down the road towards the snow. No kiwi's were hurt
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely image!
August 6th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and wonderful clouds.
August 6th, 2022  
Carole G ace
@ludwigsdiana apparently it was a lenticular cloud. Coincidently another photography friend was also down here, chasing the cloud
August 6th, 2022  
