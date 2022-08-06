Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 432
Cold Kiwi's Crossing
Having a bit of roadie in our motorhome, so thought I should do a scenes of the road photo. Just noticed this kiwi crossing sign as we sped down the road towards the snow. No kiwi's were hurt
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3611
photos
202
followers
161
following
118% complete
View this month »
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
Latest from all albums
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
432
2410
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th August 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
sign
,
scenesoftheroad-47
,
kiwi-crossing
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely image!
August 6th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and wonderful clouds.
August 6th, 2022
Carole G
ace
@ludwigsdiana
apparently it was a lenticular cloud. Coincidently another photography friend was also down here, chasing the cloud
August 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close