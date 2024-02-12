Sign up
Previous
Photo 453
Giant Ant
Not really a giant ant, just a macro shot of an ant on a bud
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
5
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th February 2024 1:27pm
Tags
for2024
