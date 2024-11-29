Cheffing in the Future

Previous
I watched a talk about creating fantasy images in AI yesterday. I've used photoshop previously but discovered microsoft Bing. I had a lot of fun trying to create a profile picture for myself this morning, with hilarious results. The trick seems to be to be creative in your writing. I went back to the latest text2image challenge and incorporated the words futuristic and cooking into a great long description, about cooking insects ( as there will be no meat being produced anymore) and a dystopian world outside, and this is what I got. I know it's not photography and I will never pretend it is, but it is so much fun.
Joanne Diochon ace
I'd like that window in my kitchen but not that view and certainly not what is in the pan!
November 29th, 2024  
