Cheffing in the Future

I watched a talk about creating fantasy images in AI yesterday. I've used photoshop previously but discovered microsoft Bing. I had a lot of fun trying to create a profile picture for myself this morning, with hilarious results. The trick seems to be to be creative in your writing. I went back to the latest text2image challenge and incorporated the words futuristic and cooking into a great long description, about cooking insects ( as there will be no meat being produced anymore) and a dystopian world outside, and this is what I got. I know it's not photography and I will never pretend it is, but it is so much fun.