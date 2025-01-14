Previous
Crossing the road with his falcon by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 474

Crossing the road with his falcon

I was a bit taken aback to see this man crossing a busy main road with a falcon on his arm. Later on, I discovered there is a falcon souq nearby. I wonder if he'd been there
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
129% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Not something you see every day
January 19th, 2025  
Dianne ace
@onewing I agree - interesting!
January 19th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Nice architecture in the background too.
January 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact