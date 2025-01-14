Sign up
Previous
Photo 474
Crossing the road with his falcon
I was a bit taken aback to see this man crossing a busy main road with a falcon on his arm. Later on, I discovered there is a falcon souq nearby. I wonder if he'd been there
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th January 2025 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-119
Babs
ace
Not something you see every day
January 19th, 2025
Dianne
ace
@onewing
I agree - interesting!
January 19th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Nice architecture in the background too.
January 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
January 19th, 2025
