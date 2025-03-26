Previous
Fresh flowers by yorkshirekiwi
Fresh flowers

The signage here amused me no end. I'm sure this lovely lady wasn't buying funeral flowers! The florist shop is actually built from shipping containers, but makes a cool funky shop
Gillian Brown ace
A great photo opportunity. The lady looks happy and colourful.
March 28th, 2025  
