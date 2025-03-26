Sign up
Previous
Photo 475
Fresh flowers
The signage here amused me no end. I'm sure this lovely lady wasn't buying funeral flowers! The florist shop is actually built from shipping containers, but makes a cool funky shop
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Themes
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th March 2025 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
florist
,
street-121
Gillian Brown
ace
A great photo opportunity. The lady looks happy and colourful.
March 28th, 2025
