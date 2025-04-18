Previous
Dance with the waves by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 476

Dance with the waves

For the quote challenge
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christina ace
Love the sentiment
April 18th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Terrific capture.
April 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Gabulous
April 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact