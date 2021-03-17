Previous
Stick wants to go home by yorkshirelady
4 / 365

Stick wants to go home

Very annoying toy left at Grandma's, failed the singing audition big time! Eviction notice served.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

J Carpenter

@yorkshirelady
