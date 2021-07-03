Previous
A cheap lens by youarehere
9 / 365

A cheap lens

Can still get the job done.
Neewer 32mm 1.6
60 bucks on Amazon.
It's definitely quirky but can be worked around.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Clayton Smith

@youarehere
