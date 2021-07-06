Previous
Just one drop by youarehere
12 / 365

Just one drop

…managed to get in focus.
Manual focus is a bit of a pain, and auto through the 56mm is not much better.

Ah well, plants never complain about bad portrait work 🌱
6th July 2021

Clayton Smith

@youarehere
