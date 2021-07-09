Sign up
14 / 365
Hiding Chromatic Sins
A friend asked about the name. Thought it had to do with the environment. No. Just wasn’t satisfied with how the colour turned out and so changed it to B+W to cover up, wait for it, Chromatic Sins.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
Clayton Smith
@youarehere
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2021 7:20am
Tags
edmonton
,
a6400
