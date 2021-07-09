Previous
Hiding Chromatic Sins by youarehere
Hiding Chromatic Sins

A friend asked about the name. Thought it had to do with the environment. No. Just wasn’t satisfied with how the colour turned out and so changed it to B+W to cover up, wait for it, Chromatic Sins.
Clayton Smith

@youarehere
