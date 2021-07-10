Previous
Next
Programmed to receive by youarehere
15 / 365

Programmed to receive

This facility uses recycled tire chips instead of grass. Neat concept. It makes the whole place seem otherworldly. On 100 degree days though, it smells like old Bridgestone.
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Clayton Smith

@youarehere
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise