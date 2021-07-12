Sign up
17 / 365
Panopticon
It is estimated that you will walk by 70-300 cameras a day.
Not including the ones in the hands of amateurs like me.
Phoning it in today. Up at three. Two hours in the gym. Eight hours in the salt mine. Home. Dinner. Cat stuff. Stationary bike. Hide in basement from heat. Sleep. Repeat.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Clayton Smith
@youarehere
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6400
Taken
10th July 2021 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
