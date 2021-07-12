Previous
Next
Panopticon by youarehere
17 / 365

Panopticon

It is estimated that you will walk by 70-300 cameras a day.

Not including the ones in the hands of amateurs like me.

Phoning it in today. Up at three. Two hours in the gym. Eight hours in the salt mine. Home. Dinner. Cat stuff. Stationary bike. Hide in basement from heat. Sleep. Repeat.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Clayton Smith

@youarehere
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise