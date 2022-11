Day 1 - 《秋 Fall》

Fall appreciation.



It's not 2023 yet but I'm trying something new, a hobby that I've always wanted to invest more time in~ I'll be starting my 365 Project today where I take 1 picture per day and commit to editing and sharing for a year. This account will keep me accountable😂🙈



Goal is to have fun and not get too hung up on all the details and editing that'll stress me out too much. This world is getting more insane, going to appreciate the bit of peace while I can.



日期:11/28/2022