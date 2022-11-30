Sign up
3 / 365
Day 3 - 《Michael's Apple watch》
I was resting, playing around with my camera and low key find taking pictures of Michael's new Apple watch kinda fun😂
Editing looks weird, just playing around with colours, don't mind me🙈🐒
日期：11/30/2022
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Yuqing Ji
@yuqingji
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th November 2022 8:00pm
Tags
apple
,
color
,
boston
,
watch
,
sony
,
alpha
,
a7iii
365 Project
