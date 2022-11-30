Previous
Day 3 - 《Michael's Apple watch》 by yuqingji
Day 3 - 《Michael's Apple watch》

I was resting, playing around with my camera and low key find taking pictures of Michael's new Apple watch kinda fun😂

Editing looks weird, just playing around with colours, don't mind me🙈🐒

日期：11/30/2022
30th November 2022

Yuqing Ji

@yuqingji
