My favorite season taking shape by zachalxphoto
My favorite season taking shape

Picture I took before work. I thought it was pretty cool!
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Zachary Hyde

@zachalxphoto
Wendy ace
Beautiful. love the dof and the glow on the foliage. Well done. fav
November 13th, 2024  
