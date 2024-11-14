Sign up
6 / 365
At the Arcade
My best friend and I went to the arcade and saw Machine Girl on tour! Super cool!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
1
Zachary Hyde
@zachalxphoto
6
photos
4
followers
1
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th November 2024 5:19pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Wendy
ace
Are they related to Alice Cooper? (sad attempt at a joke)
Saying nice shot works even better with this image.
November 15th, 2024
