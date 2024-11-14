Previous
At the Arcade by zachalxphoto
At the Arcade

My best friend and I went to the arcade and saw Machine Girl on tour! Super cool!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Zachary Hyde

@zachalxphoto
Wendy ace
Are they related to Alice Cooper? (sad attempt at a joke)
Saying nice shot works even better with this image.
November 15th, 2024  
